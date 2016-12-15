Man held on murder attempt charge dies in lock-up

more-in

A 48-year-old man detained by the police on the charge of attempt to murder died in the lock-up on Thursday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Shaheer Mohammed, a native of Cheranalloor, who was arrested on Wednesday evening after he stabbed his neighbour in a drunken act. On an alert, the Cheranalloor police took him into custody around 7 p.m. while he was lying unconscious near his house.

“Upon being taken into custody, we took him to the Ernakulam General Hospital along with one of the local residents. After the doctors certified he was healthy, a case was registered against him based on a statement by the stabbed person,” said Sivakumar V., sub inspector of Cheranalloor.

Shaheer was found dead when the police examined him around 9.45 a.m. on Thursday. “He was sleeping inside the lock-up when I reached the office about two hours earlier. Later, when we found him not moving, we rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead’’, the official said.

The body is currently kept at the mortuary of the Ernakulam General Hospital and the exact cause of the death will be ascertained after a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, official sources with the General Hospital said Shaheer was inebriated when brought in for the examination. “External examinations revealed he suffered from diabetes and a swollen liver. There were no injury marks on his body’’, they said.

The police said Shaheer was a chronic alcoholic and used to assault his wife and mother-in-law and they had filed a complaint in this regard after taking the advice of Nadeer, their neighbour. Shaheer nursed a grudge against Nadeer on this account, and on Wednesday, picked an argument with him and stabbed him twice. Nadeer is recuperating in a city hospital.

City Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh, who visited the family members of the deceased later in the day, said any further action would be based on the post-mortem report. “Steps are in place to conduct the inquest proceedings in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer and the body will be subjected to an autopsy by an expert team of doctors’’, Mr. Dinesh said.