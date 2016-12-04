Kochi

Man, daughter found dead

A 12-year-old girl and her father were found dead at Kothamangalam on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Manoj K., 44, and Anju Manoj, 12. The girl was lying dead inside a shed at a rubber plantation adjacent to their house while the father was found dead hanging from the branch of a teak tree in the plantation.

Though yet to figure out the cause of the deaths, the police suspect that Manoj may have been inebriated when the incident happened. The police are also investigating whether the father had killed the girl before committing suicide.

The girl, a seventh standard student, was living with her father and two elder brothers. Their mother had left home a week ago following a spat with their father.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo had gone missing from their house by Friday midnight when the two sons of Manoj were sleeping.

Manoj’s body was spotted by rubber tappers around 9 a.m. The Kothamangalam police have begun a probe.

