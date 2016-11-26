Madhyamam - pg 2 with a photo (as requested) Please take this across page 2 with photo -- tjPlease package accordingly

more-in

KOCHI: Madhyamam daily’s housing project for the needy was launched here on Saturday.

Nearly 51 homes would be constructed as part of the initiative being implemented in collaboration with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

In his address on the occasion, Innocent, MP and president of AMMA, said that many in our society had lost their lives owing to the lack of money to meet the treatment cost for various diseases. The right to housing is not a privilege of a few, but the entire humanity, he said.

Referring to the use of MP fund for welfare activities for the needy, Mr. Innocent said that facilities for mammography would be set up in five places at a cost of about Rs. 60 lakh under his constituency for the poor and needy.

Mr. Innocent said that he had utilised MP fund for providing electricity to nearly 11 families in an adivasi colony near Athirappilly at an estimate cost of about Rs. 20 lakh. Noted actor Mammootty said that AMMA had been providing about Rs. 5,000 assistance to about 110 artistes monthly. The organisation is not extending help not only to its members alone, but to others who require help and support. We hope that the housing project would also benefit our members or those whom we recommend, he said.

V. K. Hamza Abbas, Chief Editor of Gulf Madhyamam, spoke. Actor Siddique, and popular filmmaker Siddique were present on the occasion.

