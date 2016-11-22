MG varsity to prepare white paper on self-financing colleges

more-in

Mahatma Gandhi University will soon prepare a white paper on its self- financing institutions.

The move comes close on the heels of an assessment that many of the varsity’s self-financing institutions were reeling under financial loss and facing a decline in the number of students opting for the academic courses.

A Syndicate sub-committee would soon draft the white paper. The report would form basis for the re-structuring of the loss-making institutions and courses. People close to the development told The Hindu that about 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength in a self-financing engineering college under the varsity was remaining vacant.

Some of the courses had only a few takers, revealing the lack of interest among the students in taking up such programmes. The white paper would also take a look at the state of the varsity’s B.Ed. centres under the self-financing stream. The financial condition of many of these centres had turned worse, especially after the National Council for Technical Council decided to reduce the intake for B.Ed. programme by 50 per cent of the earlier strength.

A Syndicate member said many self-financing institutions were not financially viable. The varsity’s coffers had suffered owing to the widening gap in the expenditure and income figures annually. Even though the income generation capacity had declined, the expenditure required for running the institutions had remained high.

The white paper would present the assets, faculty and student strength in each college, and also the revenue earnings and expenditure. All the colleges would be asked to present detailed reports on income and expenditure as part of preparing the white paper. A comprehensive report on each college would be presented before the Syndicate for follow-up action. The varsity would also seek the government opinion on the way forward in dealing with the loss-making self-financing institutions.