Lokadharmi brings international mime artistes to Kochi

Irfana Majumdar and Celia Dufournet to stage In Her Eyes, a two-piece mime, in city on Dec. 13

The theatre group Lokadharmi is joining hands with YMCA Ernakulam to bring to the city two leading practitioners of mime.

In Her Eyes, a two-piece mime performance by Irfana Majumdar and Celia Dufournet, will be staged at YMCA Hall, Ernakulam, on December 13 at 6 p.m.

Inspired by Grimm’s Snow White and The Secret History of the Mongols Queens, the two solo pieces express the positions and representations of women and power. Through text, movement, puppetry, and song, they invite spectators to go along with them on a journey of memories and sensations.

“This is a form of storytelling which focuses on a holistic awareness of the body during the performance rather than on a single text-based narration to find its train of thought,” said Prof. Chandradasan, theatre director. Among other techniques, the two performers have trained in corporeal mime and used it as a starting point for creating the compositions. “Because of its plasticity and openness, this form of work is particularly well-adapted to address social issues by creating an intimate and lively connection with the audience,” he added.

Ms. Majumdar is the artistic director of Nirman Theatre and Film Studio, Varanasi. She lives and works in the US, where she had studied directing and performance. Ms. Dufournet is a corporeal mime artiste from Lyon, France, with experience in Clown and Mask Theatre.

Ahead of the performance, they along with Gaurva Saini — actor, director, and film-maker working between New Delhi and Varanasi — will lead a day-long workshop in mime and physical theatre at the same venue. Admission to the workshop is restricted to 15 candidates, as the training involves intense physical theatre and acting. The admission fee will be Rs.1,000 per candidate. Registration will close on December 10.

Entry fee for the evening performance is Rs.100. Details are available at 9447414200 or info@lokadharmi.org