Liquid nitrogen leak triggers panic in Kalamassery

It took fire and rescue personnel nearly two hours to close the valve of the tanker from which liquid nitrogen got discharged into the air following an accident at HMT Junction in Kalamassery on Friday.

Panic gripped Kalamassery and its nearby areas on Friday after a mini truck rammed a tanker carrying liquid nitrogen, leading to its leakage at HMT Junction around 6 a.m.

The tanker, which was parked along the road, had 14 tonnes of liquid nitrogen and almost 1.5 tonnes were discharged into the air in the impact of the collision.

A huge vapour cloud was formed in the area following the leakage, raising concerns of cold burns to the people who come into contact with it. Anticipating such a possibility, fire and rescue personnel, who rushed to the scene, completely halted vehicular movement in the area.

The accident occurred early morning when atmospheric temperature was low and it helped that the leakage didn’t lead to fire, which was very much a possibility considering that as per the Hazardous Chemical Code, liquid nitrogen is inflammable if it is exposed to sufficient heat. Had the chemical caught fire, it would have posed even greater difficulties for the fire and rescue personnel who had to put in over an hour-and-a-half’s effort to bring the situation under control and shut the valve.

“The valve of the tanker was kept open, which was said to be a common practice considering the possible pressure variations. So, the chemical was leaked through the tube when the collision took place,”said Hari Kumar, a fireman.

Fire and rescue personnel, clad in full-body suits, edged close to the tanker even as two units of fine water spray was used to cool it down before the valve was eventually closed.

Fire tenders and men from four stations – Aluva, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, and Eloor – led by Thrikkakara fire station officer Ranjith were involved in the operation.