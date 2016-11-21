Let them not live in slums for long, HC tells govt.

more-in

Court wants immediate commencement of apartment construction for slum dwellers at Mattancherry

KOCHI: A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government to take action for the immediate commencement of the construction of the two apartment blocks for slum dwellers at Mattancherry under the Centre’s Rajiv Awas Yojana Scheme.

The Bench, while considering a writ petition, observed that the matter required “a cohesive look at the highest level in the government since the fund meant for a housing scheme for marginalised sections, particularly for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers, should not go down the drain either by passage of time or escalation of costs.”

The court also directed the State government to file an affidavit on the action taken by it.

The High Court issued the directive on a writ petition filed by Sunrise Kochi, an NGO working among the slum dwellers of Mattancherry. According to the organisation, there has been inordinate delay on the part of the State government and the Kochi Corporation in constructing the two flats for housing the 398 poor homeless families residing in slums located in Ward No. 2 of Mattancherry.

The petitioner pointed out that the Rajiv Awas Yojana was formulated by the Centre with the sole intention of rehabilitating slum dwellers. “The implementation phase of the scheme was four years from March 1, 2013. The scheme was funded by the Union of India, the State government concerned, the local body concerned, and the beneficiaries in the ratio 28:30:30:12. In fact, the Kochi Corporation had appointed a consultant for preparing a detailed project report for rehabilitating slum dwellers in Mattancherry. It had also paid Rs.34 lakh to the consultant,” the petitioner said.

According to the project, two blocks of apartments are to be constructed for housing the landless beneficiaries and houses redeveloped for those who own land or houses. The corporation had also prepared a list of beneficiaries for the scheme, he added.

The petitioner pointed out that despite the allotment of Rs.7 crore by the Centre and the corporation earmarking Rs.3.5 crore, the construction of the two blocks was yet to begin, causing serious prejudice and hardship to the beneficiaries.

He sought a directive to the State government and the corporation to take steps to complete the construction of the apartments block within a time limit to be fixed by the court.