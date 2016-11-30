LDF blowing up a non-issue: Mayor

more-in

‘Issue of granting permission to Reliance Infocom to lay cables was settled by council earlier’

The LDF is attempting to blow up a non-issue in the council and create a false impression that something was wrong in the civic administration, alleged Mayor Soumini Jain.

Speaking to reporters after the council meeting that had to be stalled following Opposition protest, Ms. Jain said the issue of granting permission to Reliance Infocom had been discussed and settled by the council earlier.

“At that time, the company was made to remit the enhanced fee and rent and contribute to the Mayor’s Fund after the issue was discussed in the standing committee concerned and the council in detail,” she said.

In the latest instance, no decision was taken by the civic administration, though the firm had sought permission for laying cables, Ms. Jain added.

The case was placed before the steering committee of the local body for its views considering the nature of the application. “No decision has been taken on the file. All statutory checks and proceedings will be followed in the case,” she said.

Ms. Jain questioned the logic of raising allegations of corruption in a case in which no decision had been taken. Earlier, replying to the debate in the council, Ms. Jain said she had reasons to believe that the LDF members were determined to disrupt the council proceedings.