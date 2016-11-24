Kudumbasree takes up stray dog control task

more-in

Kudumbasree, which has entered various fields of economic activity as part of its mission to empower women, has decided to embark upon a rather unusual task - catching stray dogs to implement the animal birth control (ABC) programme.

Kudumbasree units have started stray dog control operations in the blocks of Parakadavu, Angamaly, Pambakuda and Kothamangalam in the district.

Four groups of women, who have undergone training, began the drive on Wednesday. They caught around 15 stray dogs and took them to the nearest veterinary hospital for the ABC surgery. All these animals will be taken care of by the women during the post-surgery period.

Until now, 20 women have been trained to carry out the work and the aim is to bring all the stray dogs in the four blocks under the ABC programme, in an attempt to control the stray dog population. After the post-surgery period of care, the dogs will be released in the same area as they were caught.

The Ernakulam District Panchayat will pay the Kudumbasree units Rs. 750 per each dog caught under the programme.

In order to get the programme implemented without any hiccups, Kudumbasree had ensured the co-operation of the local self governments and animal welfare groups. All the members of the four units, who had undergone training, have been given a certificate, uniform and identity card for the task.

The government has asked Kudumbasree Mission to take up the programme across the State. Around 2,000 women would be trained and would work in groups under city or block panchayat level units. A statement by Kudumbasree Mission said that the government was actively considering legally recognising the groups and raising the emoluments for the work done.

A programme by the Animal Husbandry Department 16 years ago to control the multiplication of stray dogs had gone awry because of official and political apathy and mismanagement.

Kudumbasree has come up with the intervention in the wake of the severe stray dog menace being faced by the State. Apart from the objective of ridding the community of stray dogs in the long run, the project will also become an income-generating activity for the self-help groups of women.

Five persons can form one group and even men in the families of Kudumbasree members can become part of the group. All those identified for the programme would be given three-day training by experts.