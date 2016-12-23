Kudumbashree packs healthy takeaway bowls

more-in

KOCHI: Catering to people’s need to stay healthy in urban environs, the Kudumbasree Mission will supply bowls of freshly cut fruits and vegetables to office-goers for a light lunch bite.

“The initiative, named ‘Green Bytes’, was launched on a pilot basis in Thiruvananthapuram, and it will soon be extended to other districts,” Kudumbasree Mission Director N.K. Jaya said. Ernakulam will be the second district where Kudumbasree units will soon start supplying Green Bytes in takeaway bowls, she added.

Costing Rs.40 a bowl, with extra topping and packaging for delivery at Rs.10 each, day one of the initiative on Monday was a runaway success, with all the 100 packets getting sold out in no time, not to mention the orders for the next day doubling.

Each packet includes a combination of fruits and vegetables such as cucumber, carrot, strawberry, pineapple, cashewnut, pomegranate, and apple with a topping of honey.

The first day’s products went to the Local Self Government Department and the State Mission Office.

In line with the rising demand, packets were also made for Rs.30, Rs.40 and Rs.70.

Students of the Skill Training Institute at the State Mission are at present engaged in distributing the packets and taking orders. The Sabarmathi unit in Kadinamkulam panchayat of Thiruvananthapuram district is supplying vegetables and fruits for the project.

“Though the takeaway pack is currently available in plastic bowls, thanks to the State’s Haritha Keralam initiative, bowls will turn eco-friendly soon,” Ms. Jaya said.

Kudumbasree is also developing a mobile app through which Green Bytes can be ordered. Till then, orders can be booked through a contact number or the respective units of the mission.