Kochi start-up to get FB mentoring

more-in

TastySpots, a Kochi-based food tech start-up, has been selected for the prestigious FbStart, a global start-up accelerator program promoted by Facebook.

As part of the programme, TastySpots has received around $80,000 (nearly Rs.52 lakh) as credits and services from Facebook and its partners. It will also receive mentoring from senior Facebook executives, product managers, and engineers, besides getting access to exclusive events.

Facebook had kick-started FbStart in January last year to help early stage mobile start-ups build and grow their mobile apps.

In an official email to TastySpots, FB Start says the app has been selected for “its impressive development and its potential for continued growth”.

TastySpots, which was founded by a group of young Kochi-based entrepreneurs, provides a curated list of restaurants and dishes across Kerala. Each restaurant is featured with maximum information including a 90-second video. The app, which was launched three months ago, currently has more than 2 lakh users with a 70 per cent repeated visits. The app is available in Android, iOS, and the Web.

“The utmost care given in selecting the best restaurants and the quality of content are the main reasons for the instant success of the app,” said Abdul Manaf, co-founder and CEO, TastySpots. It is a NASCOM 10000 start-up company and now functions from the NASSCOM Startup Warehouse based at Info Park, Kochi. “FbStart will be very helpful for us to scale the platform and reach out to more users,” said Amarnath Sankar, co-founder and director, TastySpots.