Kochi Corporation staff go on flash strike

Over 200 employees at the Kochi Corporation resorted to a flash strike on Tuesday afternoon after Indian Union Muslim League councillor T.K Ashraf allegedly assaulted revenue inspector Pratheesh Babu.

The episode began to unfold around 1.30 p.m. when the councillor picked a quarrel with the official over the issue of a demand notice to the daughter of the late Muslim League leader Ibrahim Sulaiman Sait for illegally converting a portion of their house at Chittoor for commercial purpose. The officer had also charged a fine of Rs.24,000 for the violation. An argument broke out between the two when the councillor asked him how he could pick a single violation instead of taking action against similar violators elsewhere in the city. The argument turned violent, leading to a fist fight, sources said.

Following the attack, the official was admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital while the councillor sought treatment at the Mattanchery government hospital.

In protest against the attack, employees attached to the Corporation office launched an indefinite ‘pen down’ strike. They also lodged a police complaint against Mr. Ashraf.

In the wake of the protest, Mayor Soumini Jain convened a conciliatory meeting, but in vain. She will hold another round of meeting on Wednesday morning.