Kerala trip turns tragic for 3 Delhi students

Four persons, including three students of St. Stephen’s College, New Delhi, drowned in the Periyar at Paniyeli Poru near Perumbavoor, around 40 km from here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Anubhav Chandra, 20, from Bihar; Aditya Patel, 20, from Uttar Pradesh; Kenneth Jose, 20, from Wayanad, and Aaliyattukudi Benny, 45, a resort owner from Perumbavoor.

Anubhav, Aditya, and Kenneth were part of a 13-member team from the college on a trip to Kerala.

According to the police, the accident occurred when Kennett and Benny tried to save Anubhav and Aditya who were caught in a whirlpool. The bodies of all the four were recovered by local people before the Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived on the scene. The bodies were later taken to the Taluk Hospital at Perumbavoor.

Paniyeli Poru, a major tourist destination, has witnessed several drownings over the years.

There are strong undercurrents in the river even though the water is not very deep.

The Forest Department temporarily closed the area a couple of years ago owing to the rising number of accidents. It was reopened after installing warning boards.