Kerala Blasters’ fans go into a frenzy ahead of match

Cheering their team: Kerala Blasters’ fans during the Indian Super League final match between Atletico de Kolkata and the Blasters at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor on Sunday.

The tremendous buzz around the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor on Sunday was a testimony to the football mania that gripped the city from the beginning of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Fans began thronging the city from Saturday itself to watch the final match between Atletico de Kolkata and Kerala Blasters.

The police had a tough time controlling the overflow crowd – many of them desperate to get a ticket to witness the title clash.

Despite the announcement that tickets will not be sold through ISL box offices, there were long queues in front of the counters from Saturday midnight. Traffic to the city was affected as the police struggled to manage the fans’ vehicles reaching the stadium.

To make things worse, rumours about the availability of ‘some’ tickets caused a frenzy of excitement in front of the closed ticket counters. This resulted in clashes between the police and the fans.

There were people searching in the crowd for those selling ‘black’ tickets.

“There were many disappointed fans milling around outside the ground with their hopes of getting the tickets dashed,” said a senior police officer.

Mild lathicharge

The situation went out of control when the venue gates were opened around 3 p.m. and the police resorted to a mild lathicharge to regulate the crowd. As many as 1,400 policemen had been deployed at the stadium and on its premises.

The police had initially planned to make the stadium ring road accessible only to those with tickets. But it did not work out because of the huge number of football lovers thronging the stadium’s surroundings to secure a ticket. Earlier in the day, the Ernakulam central police took an ISL employee into protective custody after he picked an argument with a group of football fans from Malappuram. Rohan D’Cousta , who hails from Mumbai, was at the counter to Ambedkar stadium to exchange original tickets with the online receipts when a few people approached the counter for new tickets.

According to the police, the man tried to negotiate with the fans, but they were of the impression that the counter was selling new tickets. The person would be released from custody once the match was over, they said.