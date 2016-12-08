Kalamassery swap-shop turns instant hit

more-in

KOCHI: The swap-shop opened by the Kalamassery municipality as part of the launch of the Haritha Keralam Mission has turned out to be an instant hit, and the municipal authority now plans to open more such facilities.

Municipality health standing committee chairperson Veemol Varghese said the swap-shop opened at the municipal grounds near Koonamthai was getting encouraging response.

She added that people had brought in materials ranging from clothes to electronic equipment. Most items like cloths, beds, and electronic equipment were distributed as soon as the shop was opened.

Ms. Varghese said the municipal authority was now considering opening more accessible facilities as the Koonamthai facility was located a little away from the main road. Swap-shops will be opened at HMT Junction, Kangarappady, and Premier Junction.

Spirit of sharing

A government official said swap-shops were conceived as a means to help people share. “Any equipment or product, in working condition, can be brought to swap shops. They will be tested for quality before distributing to the needy. Swap shops can either make a nominal payment to those who bring the products or get a payment from those who take the products, or they can be given away free of cost,” he added.

Incidentally, most municipalities in the district are yet to open swap shops.

The Thrikkakara municipal council has passed a resolution to open swap shops at the earliest. North Paravoor municipality too has decided to open a swap shop, and space has been provided for the facility in the municipal building itself. Thripunithura municipality opened a swap shop on Thursday in tandem with the inauguration of the Haritha Keralam Mission. Maradu municipality has instructed all councillors to open swap shops at the ward level. A centralised swap shop will soon be opened in the municipal building.