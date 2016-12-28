KIIFB funds to be sought for cancer centre development

more-in

The government will seek funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the second phase of development of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre at Kalamassery here.

Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja told The Hindu that the ₹360-crore detailed project report (DPR) to build a 210-bed hospital and research centre had been submitted recently. The work would begin as soon as the funding was finalised, she added.

The plan is to build a high-level treatment centre on par with the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram that would lessen RCC’s burden.

Malabar centre

The Malabar Cancer Centre too would be developed on the same lines, she said, adding that the government had recently given ₹29 crore towards various equipment.

The Cochin Cancer Centre will have early detection, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care services as part of the project. The HSCC Limited had presented a revised DPR. The earlier DPR had envisaged a 300-bed cancer centre at a cost of ₹450 crore.

The Cochin Cancer Research Centre recently began functioning at a renovated building of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, with the opening of an out-patient wing. Though the centre is yet to have a medical director, medical oncologists and a full-fledged diagnostic laboratory, the out-patient wing is functioning on a regular basis along with the chemotherapy facility.

New building

The facilities of the medical college will be utilised for the out-patient wing that will continue to function at the renovated building till the cancer centre building gets ready.

The government has decided to improve cancer treatment across the State to make it accessible to economically backward patients, said the Minister. To address the lack of expert hands in government sector, 105 new oncology posts had been created, she said. The next step would be to get experts to join government ventures.