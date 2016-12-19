Joseph Kalathiparambil installed as Archbishop of Varappuzha

Solemn ceremony: Joseph Kalathiparambil being installed as the Archbishop of Varappuzha at the Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom at Vallarpadam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Joseph Kalathiparambil was installed as the Archbishop of Varappuzha on Sunday at a solemn ceremony attended by thousands of Catholics. The ceremony started at the Basilica of Our Lady of Ransom on Vallarpadam Island at 3.30 p.m. with a reception to the archbishop-designate. He was led into the basilica, accompanied by a hundred children. The outgoing Archbishop and the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Varappuzha, Francis Kallarakkal, led the ceremony. He handed his successor the pastoral staff, signifying his new role as the shepherd of the people. Both the Latin and the Malayalam translation of the Papal order appointing Bishop Kalathiparambil as the Archbishop of Varappuzha were read out during the ceremony.

People from different walks of life joined the ceremony. Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain was among the dignitaries present on the occasion. A massive panthal, covering an area of 30,000 sq. ft. was prepared for the function.

Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, said the new Archbishop of Varappuzha was God’s gift to the Indian Church. He recalled that he was among the first to congratulate the new archbishop on his appointment in Rome.