IUML members to attend Kochi Corporation council meet

more-in

Ending the boycott of the Kochi Corporation council proceedings over the difference of opinion with the Mayor, the representatives of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will attend the council session on Thursday.

However, the issues between Mayor Soumini Jain and the two League representatives, including Works Standing Committee chairman P.M. Haris, seem to be far from over.

The League councillors had also boycotted the Steering Committee meeting of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the corporation.

The councillors had complained that the Mayor was functioning in an autocratic manner, which was duly denied by Ms. Jain.

Though the councillors had turned up at the Kochi Corporation office recently for a special session of the council, they didn’t attend the proceedings.

“The UDF has not informed the League representatives about the parliamentary party meeting that should be held before the council meetings. The councillors will attend the session to discharge their responsibilities as representatives of people, but will not defend anyone and will take independent positions on issues,” said a League councillor.

‘Breach of propriety’

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Mayor on Wednesday against illegal trenching of city roads has touched a raw nerve.

“Propriety demands that the chairman of the Works Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation shall be kept informed about the developments, which come under the purview of the committee,” Mr. Haris said.

“The Mayor has the authority to personally inspect the illegal trenching of roads and issue orders to check it. However, there has been a breach of propriety, especially when the chairman himself had raised the issue of illegal trenching,” he said.

Mr. Haris said he came to know about the steps initiated by the local body from media reports.

A conciliatory meeting convened by the district Congress leadership too failed to end the stand-off between the Mayor and the League councillors.