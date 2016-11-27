IAP to join drive to bring down infant mortality rate

more-in

Senior paediatrician Y.K. Amdekar called for better clinical examination and more interactive methods to diagnose diseases rather than depending wholly on modern diagnostic tools, including various scanning procedures.

Dr. Amdekar was delivering the keynote address at the valedictory function of the State conference of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) here on Sunday.

The IAP State chapter resolved to work closely with the government in a programme to bring down the infant mortality rate. The newly elected State president of IAP, M. N. Venkitewaran, said workshops and training would be conducted to bring down the rampant use of antibiotics and to understand the learning disabilities in children.

The other office-bearers of the State chapter who were elected during the annual meet were I. Rios (secretary), Johny Sebastian (treasurer), and D. Balachandran (joint secretary).