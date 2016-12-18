Historic fort plays host to Biennale in throwback to past

‘ Walking Out of Bayan Har’, a scroll painting by late Chinese artist Li Bo’an, is exhibited at Kottapuram fort, a venue of Kochi-Muziris Biennale. | Photo Credit: PHOTO: by special arrangement

Kottapuram fort, an unassailable spot on the ancient trade map and a part of the State tourism department’s Muziris Heritage Project, has taken on a giant scroll painting by the late Chinese artist Li Bo’an as part of the ongoing Kochi Muziris Biennale-2016 (KMB 2016).

It is for the first time that Kottappuram fort, situated at the mouth of the Periyar river in Thrissur, has become a venue for the Biennale, in its third edition now.

The scroll, titled ‘Walking Out of Bayan Har’, is as tall as 1.88 m and 121.5 m wide. It has been reproduced on plastic and stretched out at the fort. The art work has the quality of a mural painting on paper – something that is rare not only in China but anywhere in the world.

Kottapuram fort, built in 1523 AD by the Portuguese, was captured by the Dutch in 1663. Before the Portuguese, there were the Romans, the Greeks, the Chinese and the Arabs who had come to the Malabar coast in search of spices, specifically pepper, known as black gold.

Excavations in the fort area – located on the Malabar trade route – have reinforced historical evidence of Chinese trade with Kerala. Among the many items dug up are coins, inscriptions and porcelain from China.

KMB 2016 curator Sudarshan Shetty said that the ancient fort was an apt location to showcase Li Bo’an’s work. Mr. Shetty was introduced to the artist, who died in 1998, by noted Chinese scholar Li Tuo.

China ties

“There have been many archaeological discoveries in this area. There is a lot of history about China’s relationship with India here,” said Li Tuo, who presented a talk on the scroll painting at the site on Friday.

The scroll depicts 266 Tibetan villagers living under the foot of the Bayan Har Mountain. The artist spent 10 years working out of his living room, painting a few metres at a time on the art work, which he did not get a chance to see in its entirety during his lifetime.

“The scroll exhibited is a print on plastic. The original was created with traditional Chinese materials: ink, brush and thin Chinese paper. It is remarkable that he painted such immense figures in this way on this kind of very fragile paper. The effect is miraculous,” Li Tuo said.

Traditional Chinese art often relies on techniques of lines and brush and paper and the complicated relationship between methods exists even today. According to Li Tuo, using such methods to depict modern people is extremely difficult.