Kochi

Hi-Tech farmers’ shop opened

more-in

KOCHI: The Kochi Hi-Tech Farmers’ Society, a hi-tech farmers’ combine in Ernakulam district, opened its first sales outlet here on Thursday. P.T. Thomas, MLA inaugurated the facility. The outlet is located in the Ernakulam District Cooperative Bank building near the Thrikkakara bus station, said a press release here.

The shop will be open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and it will sell fresh produce from farms. The press release said the products would reach the shop within 12 hours of harvest. District Horticulture Deputy Director Lissy Xavier was among those who were present at the opening of the shop.

Post a Comment
More In Kochi
agriculture
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2016 11:49:10 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Hi-Tech-farmers%E2%80%99-shop-opened/article16778867.ece

© The Hindu