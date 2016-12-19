Health authorities intensify drive against hepatitis A

more-in

Barring two wards of the total 21 wards in Nellikuzhi grama panchayat, hepatitis A infection have affected many houses in the panchayat.

Health authorities have now embarked on a door-to-door campaign in the panchayat in Kothamangalam taluk and have covered about 50 per cent of the houses in an awareness campaign which involves handwashing, super chlorination and other personal hygiene issues that need to be taken care of by every household member.

District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr. Balagangadharan said the number of health inspectors deployed in the panchayat would be doubled on Monday from 21 to 42 to complete the campaign by Wednesday.

The Health advice in the panchayat includes not serving ‘welcome drinks’ at wedding parties, using only boiled water for drinking and hand washing using liquid soap.

Medical camp

The medical camp conducted on Sunday was attended by 254 people. Blood test results are awaited. Medical camps were held for the past three days in different parts of the panchayat. There was no addition to the existing 314 cases so far, said the DSO. The total number of affected persons, which included people from the nearby panchayats, were 413. Other affected panchayats are: Payipra (22 cases), Kottapady (23), Pindimana (11), Asamannoor (5), Pallarimangalam (7), Kavalangadu (10), Varapetty (14), Kuttampuzha (4), Kadayiruppu (4 ) and Pothanikkad (7).

Antony John, MLA, and District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla on Sunday reviewed the work done by Health authorities in a meeting held at Kothamangalam. Instructions were given to intensify the campaign to contain the spread of jaundice.

An expert team from Manipal had reached here to study the virus that takes an oral-fecal route.

Though the infection is generally not fatal, three young people had reportedly died of the infection that spread to more than 300 people within a month.