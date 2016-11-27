Hartal: cruise tourists to get police protection

more-in

Around 2,000 tourists, who arrived in Kochi by cruise vessels Aida Bella and Silver Cloud here on Sunday have been exempted from the purview of the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Left Democratic Front in the State. Besides, the tourists, some of whom will travel to the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, will be provided police protection.

Tour industry sources said that around 1,100 passengers will travel to the airport as the cruise schedule here is a turnaround call. An equal number of passengers will also travel to the Cochin Port from the airport. The sources also said that there had been several cancellations on account of the hartal and that the tourists might confine their local visits to the city areas.

Kochi has turned out to be a major cruise destination over the years with a dedicated cruise terminal at BTP. There is a fully air-conditioned passenger facilitation centre where all statutory clearances are given to the tourists. The Port authority also operates a dedicated Cruise Cell, handling round-the-clock services. Assured quality bunkers, fresh water services and walk-in-berthing have made Kochi attractive to cruise operators.