HC seeks govt. stand

The High Court of Kerala has asked the State government to respond to a petition filed by the father of the Dalit girl who was murdered at Perumbavoor, seeking a CBI probe.

Opposing the plea, the counsel of the CBI said it was not possible for another probe in the case in which the charge sheet had been submitted.

Practical issues

The agency said that there were practical difficulties in taking over the investigation at this stage. The court posted the case to December 7.