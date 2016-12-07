HC rejects Antony’s bail plea, asks him to surrender

more-in

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked Antony Asanparambil, Vice Chairman of Maradu municipality, to surrender before the investigation officer in seven days in a case relating to the abduction of Shukkoor, a building contractor.

The court issued the directive while turning down the anticipatory bail petition of Antony, the prime accused in the case. After interrogation, the accused should be produced before the magistrate court. When he is produced, the magistrate court concerned should dispose of his bail petition, if filed, on the day of production itself, the court said.

Opposing the bail, the police had submitted that the petitioner was the kingpin who conspired with the other accused in the case to abduct and illegally confine Shukoor. The accused had direct relations with notorious goons such as Nazeer alias Bhai Nazeer and Thampi alias Kundannoor Thampi, the other accused in the case. The arrest of five absconding accused, including the petitioner, was essential. The police argued that there was every possibility of the petitioner influencing the witnesses and tampering with the evidence if he was released on anticipatory bail.