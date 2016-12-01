Gangster’s son escaped from illegal detention: police

more-in

Cops launch operation to trace hideout of Kodali Sreedharan and Arun Kumar

The probe into the abduction of the 30-year-old son of gangster Kodali Sreedharan from Kothamangalam has taken a new turn, with investigators confirming that the youth had escaped from illegal detention and joined his father.

In view of the finding, the police have launched an operation to trace the hideout where Sreedharan and his son Arun Kumar are currently in. “Despite Arun’s return, his family moved the High Court with a habeas corpus to mislead the police. Attempts are on to trace the father and the son so as to produce them before the court,” said V.T. Shajan, Circle Inspector of Police, Kothamangalam.

On a petition filed by Arun’s mother, the High Court had earlier directed the Kothamangalam police to produce Arun before it by December 6.

According to the police, the youth’s escape came to light while interrogating Sivanand and Yadu Krishna, two Mysuru natives. “They told the police about rescuing the youth from an isolated location and taking him to his aunt’s house in Thrissur in a hired vehicle. It was on Arun’s request they decided not to report the episode to the local police,” the CI added.

The cops have so far arrested four persons in connection with the incident, while the duo who rescued him has been arraigned as witnesses.

According to the case, a gang of unidentified persons barged into the house of Arun Kumar Sreedharan at Kozhippally near Kothamangalam on November 21 and forcibly took him away in a car. The incident came to light when the gangster’s family members approached Ernakulam Rural Police Superintendent P.N. Unnirajan with a complaint.

Sreedharan and his family had moved to a house near Kothamangalam a month prior to the incident. During investigation, the police got information that the youth was kidnapped by Sreedharan’s rivals.

Panikkavalappil Veettil Sreedharan alias ‘Kodali’ Sreedharan is wanted by the police in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala in connection with various heist and hawala cases. Recently, the Tamil Nadu police arrested four cops, who had allegedly ganged up with Sreedharan and robbed four men of Rs.3.9 crore from Coimbatore.