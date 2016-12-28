GCDA operations to be made more transparent

more-in

KOCHI: A white paper on the White paper on GCDA on the anvil (GCDA) will be published shortly to enable the public to examine and comment on the functioning of the authority.

Announcing this at a meet-the-press organised by the Ernakulam Press Club here on Wednesday, GCDA Chairman C.N. Mohanan said the audit report revealed shocking and unbelievable irregularities in the authority. The white paper is aimed at giving the public a say in the running of the GCDA, he added.

“A special task force will be deployed to update documents on GCDA land holdings in a time-bound manner as there is no clear idea about the full extent of the land owned by the GCDA,” Mr. Mohanan said. This will also enable revision of lease and rent, which are not being periodically revised.

Moreover, assistance of the government, vigilance, police, and the Revenue Department will be sought to take immediate action to reclaim alienated land and properties of the GCDA.

“Stringent measures will be taken against land swapping by the GCDA whereby land worth lakhs of rupees were swapped in lieu of the land acquired at places with negligent market value. The land swap for the Bund Road involving 20 cents of prime land at Panampilly Nagar is a case in point,” the Chairman said.

Plots had been sold without the approval of the Cabinet and the Local Self Government Department, which is mandatory for any such deal. “The new committee will not consider, forget allocating, land except where it is essential for the development initiatives of the GCDA,” Mr. Mohanan added.

The dues to the GCDA in connection with the Indian Super League (ISL) matches will be recovered since a deposit of Rs.25 lakh by the parties concerned is with the agency. A hearing will be conducted before settling the issue without compromising on a single paisa payable to the GCDA. Kolkata and Delhi city authorities have been approached to know the fee they had collected for ISL matches.

The studio apartment complex at Kakkanad can be sold only after constructing a drainage system for which discussions will be held with the Thrikkakara municipality.

“The Executive Engineer, who was the custodian of the Chairman’s house, has been asked to explain as to how things worth lakhs of rupees, including furniture and air-conditioners, have gone missing. We will register a case of theft if the explanation was not satisfactory,” Mr. Mohanan said.

The crackdown on irregularities is not aimed at the previous governing committee, but unlawful alienation of land and properties of GCDA will come under the scanner irrespective of when it had taken place.