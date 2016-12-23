For an exotic outing this X’mas vacation

more-in

KOCHI: If pedalling a boat through a serene fish farm, anchoring bang in the middle of the water for fishing and marvelling at an exciting sight of ‘acrobatic’ jumping by milkfish make for a perfect holiday, then Matsyafed’s fish farm at Malippuram is the place to visit this Christmas vacation.

The farm, spread over 15 hectares in an idyllic coastal village, is undergoing a comprehensive beautification process, thanks to funding by the Forest Department.

Further boosting the ecological quotient of the place is the planting of more mangroves. More thatched huts are also being set up to considerably increase the carrying capacity of the place and for visitors to sit and relax under a shade while enjoying the breeze. While the existing boats are being renovated, new ones are added to the fleet.

Statues of animals are also being erected at select spots as added attractions. “The sight of milkfish jumping continues to be one of the highlights of the destination. Much to the delight and excitement of visitors, these fishes land on their body and drop down inside the boat. And, visitors can buy the fish and hand them over to the restaurant in the farm to be served as fish curry,” a Matsyafed official said.

The farm is rich in various fish varieties, which again can be captured and bought by visitors and turned into enticing dishes. Various models of boats, including pedal and rowing boats, to suit the tastes of visitors are also available.

For foodies who just cannot resist the allure of a sumptuous meal need no other reason to drop in at the farm, the official said. The fish-rich lunch with a perfect blend of vegetable dishes prepared by an eight-member expert culinary self-help group of Matsyafed, Vandanam, is another attraction.

“A beach few metres away from the farm gives visitors the perfect opportunity to wrap up their day-long visit with a trip to sight the sunset,” the official said.

The farm remains open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adults are charged at Rs. 200 as entry fee and half that price for children up to the age of 12.