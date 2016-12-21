Five students of Maharaja’s held

more-in

The Ernakulam Central Police have arrested five students of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College on charge of destroying public property on the campus.

The arrest was made on a complaint filed by the college authorities a month ago, stating that these students had destroyed property in two classrooms on the campus besides writing filthy language on the walls.

A section of the students alleged that the five were arrested for putting up posters on the campus, which were a condensed form of the articles that appeared in the college magazine.

The Ernakulam Central Police, however, rejected the claim stating that they had not arrested anyone in connection with that incident.