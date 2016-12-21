Kochi

Five students of Maharaja’s held

more-in

The Ernakulam Central Police have arrested five students of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College on charge of destroying public property on the campus.

The arrest was made on a complaint filed by the college authorities a month ago, stating that these students had destroyed property in two classrooms on the campus besides writing filthy language on the walls.

A section of the students alleged that the five were arrested for putting up posters on the campus, which were a condensed form of the articles that appeared in the college magazine.

The Ernakulam Central Police, however, rejected the claim stating that they had not arrested anyone in connection with that incident.

Post a Comment
More In Kochi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2016 12:22:29 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Five-students-of-Maharaja%E2%80%99s-held/article16916972.ece

© The Hindu