Fish farm project at Mundamveli may be shelved

KOCHI: It will be difficult for the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to continue with the cage fish farming project at Mundamveli, Chairman C.N. Mohanan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said experts and lawyers would be consulted before taking a call on the project. The project had been in the eye of the storm following allegations of large-scale mangrove destruction in the area.

The Chairman said there was no correlation between investment and return from the project.

“Pearl spot and seer fingerlings and other fish species might earn a little over Rs.5 lakh as against the investment of Rs.4.50 crore. It is unbelievable how such a huge investment was made on the project, Mr. Mohanan said. Similar was the case with the laser show at Rajendra Maidan, which has been generating a paltry monthly revenue of Rs.15,000 as against the anticipated Rs.50,000 a day. The monthly expenses were around Rs.75,000, while the now non-existent annual maintenance contract is for Rs.20 lakh, he added.

The water was drained out a week ago, and now the project needs a refill of 1.35 lakh litres of water. There is no clarity on deals pertaining to the show, the Chairman said.

Asked whether there was large-scale corruption during the tenure of the previous committee, Mr. Mohanan said several actions defied logic and were not acceptable to a sensible mind.

“Many projects were implemented without administrative sanction. Projects were started in haste, and a contractor was assigned arbitrarily. The renovation of the Kaloor market committing crores of rupees was an instance,” Mr. Mohanan added.