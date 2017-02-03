Fate of farm project, laser show hangs on study

more-in

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is all set to undertake a feasibility study of the controversial open cage fish farming project at Mundamveli and the laser show at Rajendra Maidan.

Both the projects are now being investigated by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) following allegations of corruption.

“A final call on the projects will be taken on the basis of the proposed feasibility study, which will run parallel to the investigation by the anti-graft agency,” GCDA Chairman C.N. Mohanan told The Hindu.

The development agency is also set to act for the recovery of ₹36 crore, which the local bodies owe to it as annual centage charges for undertaking development projects.

The dues ran up into a significant amount after local bodies failed to pay the annual charges over the last decade. The GCDA’s jurisdiction extends to Kochi Corporation, eight municipalities, and over 20 panchayats.

The agency has already taken up the matter with the State government, and Mr. Mohanan is scheduled to meet the Chief Minister and Ministers for Finance and Local Self-government shortly.

“One option is for the government to clear the dues. Else, they can either deduct it from the plan fund allocation to the local bodies concerned and give to us or deduct it from payments that the GCDA owe to the government,” said Mr. Mohanan.

The GCDA has also brought to the notice of the government yet another issue whereby the development agency has been slapped with an annual income tax of ₹6 crore. “This was owing to a flaw in the Central legislation denying development authorities the status of local bodies. We have already filed a representation to that effect with the Local Self-Government Department,” Mr. Mohanan said.

Stung by the huge arrears running into crores by way of rent from its properties, the GCDA now proposes to form a separate wing to recover those dues. Along with ₹7 crore earned as interest by the GCDA on its fixed bank deposits, rent from properties, which could go up to ₹3 crore, forms one of the main revenue sources of the authority.

However, officials had been found to have erred in collecting rent to the extent that an individual tenant alone at the Marine Drive shopping complex owes the agency close to ₹80 lakh. Mr. Mohanan was also disturbed by the rampant unauthorised sub-leasing and encroachment of open space at shopping complexes.

The GCDA is also looking into an incident in which five cents of prime land alongside the international stadium was alienated. Steps will be initiated to recover all such lands.

Mr. Mohanan said the culture of kick-backs that took roots during the previous regime was adversely affecting the functioning of the GCDA.