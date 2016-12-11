Exploring ties between India, UAE

more-in

‘Binary States India - UAE’, an exhibition celebrating the overlapping elements in Emirati-Indian cultures, commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the United Arab Emirates and produced by Cultural Engineering, will be held as part of the third edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

The exhibition will be opened on Tuesday at Greenix Village at Fort Kochi. It will be on till March 2, 2017.

The exhibition will showcase cultural interpretations by three commissioned artists including Rasha Al Duwaisan, Ammar Al Attar and Vikram Divecha, co-curated by Umer But and Rashid Bin Shahib, through audio installation, podcasts, written narratives, photographs and video films that portray the various features that have been the outcome of the migration between India and the UAE.

‘Hoisting Histories’, an oral history installation, will feature stories of migration between India and the UAE in the mid-twentieth century. It will chronicle the lives of Indians in the Emirates and Emiratis in India at a time of imminent change, unearthing memories of trepidation, faith and persistence.