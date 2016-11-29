Ernakulam to have new tax district

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac at the launch of Mission Ernakulam 2016-17 in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

more-in

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who launched an intensive campaign here on Tuesday to raise commercial tax collection in Ernakulam district, said considering the district’s importance in revenue generation for the State, a new tax district would be created and more personnel deployed in the Commercial Taxes Department.

The new tax district would either be Aluva or Perumbavoor, he said, launching ‘Mission Ernakulam 2016-17’. The Finance Minister said the intensive drive acquired importance in the face of a serious threat of deceleration of economy in the wake of demonetisation of high value currency notes.

The creation of the new tax district, in addition to the existing ones of Ernakulam and Mattancherry, is expected to increase efficiency. The Minister said sufficient number of computers would be provided and offices renovated for the successful conduct of the drive.

The drive to increase tax revenue would be with the cooperation of the business community and checks on shops would be conducted only if necessary, he said, while emphasising the need to strengthen the relationship between the Taxes Department and the business community.

Loss of revenue

‘Mission Ernakulam’ would examine the loss of revenue, deploying tools like data analysis. To make data mining more effective, it would be done collectively rather than in isolated offices, he said.

The Minister said there was 30 per cent loss of tax revenue, which needed to be plugged immediately to enable the State take up the implementation of its development plans.

Mr. Isaac chaired a meeting of officials of the Taxes Department from across Kerala at the Ashir Bhavan after the launch of ‘Mission Ernakulam’. The occasion was used to elicit ideas and to clarify doubts on various issues.

‘Mission Ernakulam’ aims to complete all necessary assessments in Ernakulam and Mattancherrry districts, assign priority for files, analyse revenue collected, set weekly assessment targets and weekly review of progress in tax assessment and realisation.