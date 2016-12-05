Ernakulam gears up to launch Haritha Keralam project

more-in

Expanding acreage under agriculture, conservation of water resources and sustainable waste disposal will be the cornerstones of the State government’s Haritha Keralam Mission in the district. The Mission would be launched on December 8, said District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla.

Swap shops for proper disposal of e-waste would be set up, said a press release issued by the Public Relations Department.

The basic draft of the Mission was ready, said the release. A total of 1,277 projects have been drawn up for the 1,338 wards in the 82 panchayats in the district. The projects are as follows: waste disposal - 592; farming - 507 and water conservation - 178.

A total of 515 projects have been drawn up for the 419 municipal wards in Ernakulam. The projects will be launched on December 8. They include 299 projects for waste disposal; 125 for expanding farming activities and 91 for conservation of water resources.

The 74 divisions under the Kochi Corporation has received a total of 33 projects. Of them, 26 are for waste disposal. Six projects aim at expanding farming activities and one project is for conservation of water resources.

The Ernakulam District Panchayat will lead the Mission with the help of Kudumbasree. Kudumbasree will distribute organic agricultural inputs. Training in making of cloth bags, centralised waste disposal plants in Aluva and Chellanam and centralised abattoir at Manjapra are among the plans drawn up by the district panchayat. Around 3.25 lakh students from around a thousand schools in the district will participate in the project implementation.

School students will engage in collecting and disposal of plastic waste in public places on December 8. All schools had been instructed to establish vegetable and flower gardens, the release added.