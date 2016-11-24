Ernakulam Town station to have more ameneties

more-in

AC waiting room opened; efforts on to launch Kudumbasree-operated eatery

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the opening of an air-conditioned waiting room at the Ernakulam Town railway station on Thursday, plans are afoot to open an eatery to be operated by Kudumbasree volunteers on the station premises.

Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Prakash Bhutani said the recently-opened Kudumbasree eatery at the Ernakulam Junction station had been receiving sound patronage from commuters who preferred local cuisine. “Temporary toilets too have been set up at the station, mainly to cater for Sabarimala pilgrims. The toilets are connected to a septic tank to ensure hygiene at the station which bagged a cleanliness award this year.”

However, the demand for at least one pay-and-use toilet in each platform at Ernakulam Junction and Town stations has fallen on deaf ears. At present, commuters on other platforms have to walk up to Platform No. 1 to gain access to toilets.

Commuters can now relax at the AC waiting hall operated by Kudumbasree, by paying Rs.20 an hour. It has toilets, display of train timings, and play area as well as space for mothers to feed. As many as 12 Kudumbasree volunteers are employed at this facility and the one at the Ernakulam Junction station. Kudumbasree also manages vehicle parking areas at the two stations.

Harbour Terminus

On the renovation of the Harbour Terminus station in Willingdon Island, Mr. Bhutani said the tender to replace tracks and the station building was being finalised. This will be followed by the installation of signalling and telecommunication equipment. The authorities hope to complete the work in a few months since trains do not operate to the station now, and therefore there is no need for imposing traffic curbs.

Old Railway Station

On reviving the Old Railway Station behind the High Court, Mr. Bhutani said the reopening of a case filed before the National Green Tribunal citing the station’s proximity to Mangalavanam and the delay in removing encroachers were the hurdles. “We have sent a Rs.14-crore proposal (to the Southern Railway) for reviving two tracks at the station and installing signals,” he added.

The second phase of work can be taken up subsequently as a railway or PPP initiative. The proposal to convert the station into a heritage structure too could be considered then, he said.