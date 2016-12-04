Entrust key road widening work to KMRL, demand MLAs

more-in

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) must take over long-overdue widening of MG Road-Pullepady-Thammanam-Chakkaraparambu and Vyttila-Kunnara Park roads, people’s representatives participating in a review meeting convened here on Saturday by the metro agency demanded.

This comes in the wake of concerns about traffic snarls worsening in the vicinity of Vyttila due to the impending work on the metro viaduct and the proposed flyover at the junction.

The two roads would considerably enhance east-west connectivity in the city. The KMRL is already engaged in widening Kunnara Park-Pettah Road, prior to commencing metro rail works on the corridor.

P.T. Thomas, MLA, said that the demand so far has been to widen Thammanam-Pullepady Road, which is less than 2 km long.

This would not serve the purpose of enhancing east-west connectivity in Kochi unless the road was linked to Padma Junction on the western end and Infopark on the eastern end, through Chakkaraparambu and Vennala.

Resolution

The Kochi Corporation had passed a resolution handing over Thammanam-Pullepady Road to the PWD, he said.

“I apprised the Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran of the need to widen and extend the road,” he said.

Apart from Mr Thomas and Mayor Soumini Jain, those who attended the meeting include K.V. Thomas, MP, and MLAs V.D. Satheesan, Anwar Sadath, V. K. Ebrahim Kunju, Hibi Eden and K.J. Maxy.

The Chief Executive Officer of Smart City and Managing Director of KMRL Elias George explained the status and the updates of the metro, water metro and development projects under the Smart City Mission.

Unified authority

The meeting also discussed in detail the need for establishing a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority to bring all public transport systems under one umbrella and the comprehensive mobility plan being spearheaded by the KMRL.