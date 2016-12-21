Kochi

Ensure a social order of equality, says Katju

Markandey Katju, former Supreme Court judge, has called for ensuring a social order in which people enjoyed a high standard of life, as it could help in the reduction of crime.

He was speaking on the topic, ‘Sentencing policy in India, need for revamping’, at a seminar organised at Government Law College, Ernakulam, on Tuesday. He pointed out that most of the inmates of jails in India, the U.S. and other countries were poor. That did not mean the rich never committed any offences, he said.

It should be the national aim of the country to achieve a social order in which none are discriminated against caste, religion or other grounds.

“Around 80 per cent of the population of the country is living in poverty. A social order where people live in dignity and honour should be brought about,” he said.

R. Bijukumar, Principal, Government Law College, Ernakulam; Gifty Oommen, D. Sankar, C.A. Dileep, and G.R. Lakshmi, faculty members of the college; N. Nagaresh, Assistant Solicitor General of India, High Court of Kerala; and Stefin Thomas, vice chairperson of the college union, were among those who spoke at the seminar.

