Energy conservation campaign to end today

The month-long activities to propagate the idea of energy conservation by the Society of Energy Engineers and Managers (SEEM) will conclude here on Wednesday with a programme at the Ernakulam Town Hall. Mayor Soumini Jain will inaugurate the programmes, ending with a special magic show at 5 p.m.

The activities that started on November 15 in Thirssur included training classes and awareness programmes; a cycle rally from Kasargod and distribution of LED lamps. The Kerala State Electricity Board and various residential associations are involved in the energy conservation activities, said a SEEM official.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2016 12:33:36 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Energy-conservation-campaign-to-end-today/article16803904.ece

