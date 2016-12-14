Energy conservation campaign to end today

more-in

The month-long activities to propagate the idea of energy conservation by the Society of Energy Engineers and Managers (SEEM) will conclude here on Wednesday with a programme at the Ernakulam Town Hall. Mayor Soumini Jain will inaugurate the programmes, ending with a special magic show at 5 p.m.

The activities that started on November 15 in Thirssur included training classes and awareness programmes; a cycle rally from Kasargod and distribution of LED lamps. The Kerala State Electricity Board and various residential associations are involved in the energy conservation activities, said a SEEM official.