Elevate Cusat to global standards: teachers

KOCHI: Cochin University Teachers Association has urged the government to elevate Cusat to an institution of international standards.

In a memorandum submitted to Education Minister C. Raveendranath, the association said since the government was planning to elevate one of the universities to an international institution, Cusat was the best candidate owing to its proven track record. It added that Cusat was the only varsity in the State to be included in the Times Global University ranking. The institution had also won the 30th place in academic ranking done by the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

Representatives of the association said Cusat teachers found it difficult to attend conferences, seminars, and other academic activities abroad owing to delay in getting governmental clearances. They also requested the government to give powers to the varsity to grant permission to teachers to travel abroad.

On the need for setting up a State Higher Education Council, they suggested that the present practice of nominating a member of the council to the university syndicate be continued as it would help in ensuring effective representation of the council’s views in the university governing system.

The association urged the authorities to delete a clause pertaining to holding back 20 per cent of UGC arrears from the fourth instalment in the name of recovering remuneration paid for examination-related work dating back to 2006. They recalled that no such order, denying payment of remuneration, was in force during the period mentioned.

The association demanded that the government raise the retirement age of teachers to 65. A proportional increase in retirement age should be applicable to varsity teachers, if there is a proposal to raise the retirement age of college teachers to 60, the members said.