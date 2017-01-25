Educationists, cultural leaders bemoan Maharaja’s plight

more-in

KOCHI: A meeting of former teachers, students, and writers held here on Wednesday observed that Maharaja’s College had lost its rich legacy in education owing to vested interests of the authorities, teachers, students, and politicians.

Maintaining that many who had spoken about even minor issues on the campus earlier are now keeping a stoic silence, they said and called upon society to come forward to protect the prestigious institution.

Mary Metilda, former Principal, said a poor leadership that failed to ensure basic infrastructure at the college and address students’ concerns was a major reason for the present crisis. She also criticised the burning of the Principal’s chair by some students.

M. Thomas Mathew, noted critic, urged stakeholders to introspect whether the college still maintained its legacy and position in the educational sector. “Efforts should be made to address the issues and evolve a solution to them. The authorities should intervene to save the college,” he said.

Writer K.L. Mohana Varma said cultural leaders and educationists should speak out against the recent incidents on the campus. The solutions should not be short-lived. We need a long-term solution,” he said.

K.S. Radhakrishnan, former faculty member and Chairman of the Public Service Commission, alleged that some teachers were responsible for problems on the campus. “Such teachers should not be allowed to destroy an institution like Maharaja’s College. They are using students to foster their interests,” he said.

E.N. Nandakumar, member of the executive committee of National Book Trust, alleged that the authorities had failed to resolve the issues on the campus. Prof. T.N. Viswambharan, R.K. Damodaran, lyricist, and writer Sreekumari Ramachandran spoke.