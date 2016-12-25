Disrespect shown to medico’s body: father

more-in

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Saturday heard a plea from K.A. Abooty, father of Shamna from Kannur, who collapsed and died at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital six months ago while she was under treatment at the hospital.

The father demanded action against the doctors at the medical college and at a private hospital for showing ‘disrespect’ to the body of the deceased. He said in his submission before the SHRC that the incident of disrespect to the body continued to pain the family.

It was pointed out before the SHRC that Shamna, a student of medicine, died at 3.45 p.m. on July 18 as per the report of the Joint Director of Medical Education. However, the body was shifted to the private hospital, which, under the guise of providing medical treatment, kept the body in the intensive care unit for about two hours and charged money for the treatment. This was an incident of disrespect to the body, he said.

The Commission has posted the next hearing on the case for January 11.