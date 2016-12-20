Deputy Mayor’s post: talks put on hold

more-in

Discussions on replacing T.J. Vinod, the Deputy Mayor of Kochi Corporation, who was appointed president of Ernakulam District Congress Committee, have been put on hold.

It will probably be after the next budget of the local body, slated for February next, that any discussion on reshuffle will take place. “Senior Congress leaders are of the view that any reshuffle at this stage will lead to the United Democratic Front losing a few committees,” said a Congress councillor.

The organisational appointment of Mr. Vinod as the district head of the party had triggered a heated debate in the district unit of the Congress and among Congress councillors as several leaders began lobbying for the post.

Finance committee

Going by Council regulations, only members of the finance standing committee can become the Deputy Mayor. The attempts of some members of other standing committees to get into the finance committee by replacing existing members invited strong protest. “No existing member will relinquish membership as all of them are keen on becoming the Deputy Mayor,” said a member of the committee.

A Congress councillor pointed out that dissent within the UDF would prove costly for the party and the front if it opted for a reshuffle at the stage. The UDF’s majority in two committees is ensured by Front partners including the representative of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Since the relation between Mayor Soumini Jain and the League nominees turned sour over some issues, many leaders were against the reshuffle, said a councillor.

Referring to a precedent when senior Congress leader N. Venugopal simultaneously held corporation council membership and the post of Greater Cochin Development Authority chairman, a senior Congress councillor said such a situation could not be repeated again. “The Deputy Mayor’s post is a responsible position and cannot be handled lightly,” he said.

Responding to the developments, Mr. Vinod said an appropriate decision would be taken at the right time in consultation with the senior leaders of the party. “At present, the focus is on the organisational responsibilities which the party has entrusted on me. On all issues, decisions will be taken after consultations,” he said.