Decision on vigilance probe into signage deal ruffles many feathers

KOCHI: Mayor Soumini Jain’s surgical strike by ordering a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) probe into the signage scam has set the cat among the pigeons.

Some senior Congress councillors, who termed the move “a unilateral one and without taking the party and councillors into confidence”, are now planning to raise it at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting on Monday.

At the same time, some others argued that the Mayor had acted well within the law by ordering the probe to protect the interests of the local body.

Most standing committee chairpersons of the corporation also expressed dismay at being kept in the dark about the decision. They felt that the Mayor had given enough ammunition to the Opposition in the council through the move and expressed apprehension that the decision would have serious political ramifications.

A section of the Congress councillors too expressed shock over the decision as they feared it would be detrimental to the UDF regime in the corporation.

It was during the previous UDF regime the agreement for the project was inked. It was implemented during the term of the current administration, they pointed out.

Incidentally, Ms. Jain had written to the Kochi Corporation Secretary, asking her to write to the VACB seeking a probe into the signage deal in which the firm, which won the agreement, was supposed to set up 4,440 boards in the city. It was alleged that the firm had failed to comply with the contractual conditions regarding the number of boards, quality of materials used, and other parameters.

CPP secretary in-charge M.B. Muralidharan said the issue was never discussed with party members. “Considering the political consequences of the decision, it should have been discussed in the party. The Mayor’s unilateral decision will give political opponents an opportunity to corner the administration,” he said.

K.V.P. Krishnakumar, chairperson of the tax appeal standing committee, said he had come to know about the decision from media reports. “Even the Opposition had not demanded vigilance probe into the issue. The decision should have been discussed in the appropriate forum,” he said.

Meanwhile, defending the Mayor, senior Congress councillor David Parambithara said Ms. Jain had acted to protect the interests of the local body. “If an official or agency is found erring or acting against the interests of the local body, the Mayor should act rather than going for discussions,” he added.

Health standing committee chairperson V.K. Minimol said she was surprised by the decision. “The Mayor should have discussed it at least in the steering committee of the corporation before going ahead,” she added.

According to works standing committee chairman P.M. Harris, the Mayor discussed the issue only after it was reported in the media. “No prior discussions were held in any forum,” he said.