DDC decides to address traffic issues

More policemen, traffic wardens to be deployed at busy spots in city

KOCHI: The District Development Committee (DDC), which met here on Saturday, decided to take steps to immediately address traffic problems in the city and its suburbs.

The meeting, chaired by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, also decided to deploy sufficient number of policemen and traffic wardens at busy spots near Vyttila junction.

Thrikkakara MLA P.T. Thomas, pointed out that pedestrians found it difficult to cross roads at spots like Ernakulam Medical Centre, Chakkaraparambu, Ponnurunni, and Oberon Mall. A meeting will soon be convened to discuss measures to avoid accidents, including the setting up of a signalling system near the Vyttila mobility hub.

Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob said areas like Koothattukulam also experienced traffic problems. “The problem is more acute now that the Sabarimala pilgrim season is on,” he said. He demanded that measures be taken to avoid traffic bottlenecks on roads to Thripunithura and Kakkanad. The meeting also decided to effect a rearrangement of traffic at Vyttila.

Perumbavoor MLA Eldhos Kunnappillil said the problems arising out of cancellation of several schedules from the Perumbavoor depot of the KSRTC should be addressed immediately. He said the traffic reforms in Aluva had caused much difficulty to the public. A scientific analysis of the situation in Aluva should be made before new reforms are introduced, the meeting resolved.

Maintaining that vehicle checking at Karingachira junction was holding up traffic, Mr. Jacob suggested that the checking be shifted to Karimugal.

The District Collector said the administration would conduct camps to assist workers in the unorganised sector to open bank accounts. The camps will be held at places suggested by people’s representatives, the Collector added.