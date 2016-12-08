DCC president-elect vows to strengthen party

DCC president-elect T.J. Vinod says he will iron out issues among various factions of the party.

more-in

The newly-elected District Congress Committee (DCC) president T.J. Vinod, currently Deputy Mayor of the city corporation, said he would take a call whether to continue to remain a councillor and Deputy Mayor in the wake of this new organisational responsibility, after seeking counsel from State leaders of the party.

“I’m grateful to the central and State leadership of the party for choosing me to lead the party in Ernakulam. It’s a huge responsibility. My aim would be to strengthen the party by taking everyone along in Ernakulam, which has been a traditional stronghold of the Congress,” he said.

However, his immediate task would be to iron out issues among various factions, which led to the party’s setback in the recent Assembly polls. “Yes, the party went on the backfoot a little owing to certain misunderstandings and other issues. My immediate effort would be to take everyone on board and resolve issues through discussions,” he said.

Mr. Vinod, 52, entered politics working as a student activist with the KSU in the early 1980s and was the body’s president at St. Paul’s College. He was elected union chairman of the college twice. Later, he was elected to the District Congress Committee and also worked as general secretary of the District Youth Congress and the DCC.

He was first elected to the Corporation Council in 1995 and became Deputy Mayor in 2002. He also served as standing committee chairman (development) of the corporation. Mr. Vinod loves sports and has functioned as district president of the Archery Association and executive member of the Kerala Olympic Association.