Cusat suspends three students on ragging charges

more-in

KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Friday suspended three students of its K.M. School of Marine Engineering for allegedly ragging a first semester student.

The disciplinary action was taken following a departmental inquiry launched after the student’s father complained that ragging was the reason behind his son’s suicide attempt once. A resident of Eyyakkad near Thrikkarippur, the marine engineering student is now recovering at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

According to the inquiry report, the victim’s seniors had forced him to jump like a frog in a ragging incident around two months ago. It also said that the boy had certain health issues.

The varsity authorities have decided to conduct a detailed probe into the incident. Faculty members from other departments will also be part of the inquiry team. Meanwhile, the action taken report was submitted to the Kalamassery police.

The student’s father had complained that his son had been allegedly ragged by five senior students in the college mess room on September 4 and November 2, and that he had undergone treatment at a local hospital to recover from the traumatic experience. In an e-mail, he had urged the Chief Minister, Director General of Police, and the Vice Chancellor to take disciplinary action against those involved in the incident.