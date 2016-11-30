Currency crisis keeps bankers guessing

Officials rule out problems foreseen on salary day

The supply of new currency notes has kept most bankers guessing, with banks getting just enough supplies to meet day-to-day requirements. However, most bankers in Kochi ruled out any issues on salary day owing to a possible rush of customers to withdraw money.

Nearly all the 230 currency chests in the State have no currency stocks as notes received from the RBI are being disbursed to customers on a daily basis. In some cases, bankers have been requesting customers to limit their withdrawals to less than the permitted Rs.24,000 a week, sources said.

Officials with a bank, which received supplies of Rs.50 crore worth currency notes on Wednesday, said the quantum was enough for a day or two, and that fresh supplies were expected. The bank, which has around 110 ATMs in Kochi, replenished all of them on Wednesday. However, low-denomination currency notes are not available, sources said. Of the Rs.50 crore received, nearly Rs.1 crore came in small denominations. Most ATMs are disbursing Rs.2,000 notes.

A banker said the paucity of smaller denomination notes was a noticeable feature of transactions during the week. According to a hotel proprietor, small businesses like his has been hit hard by the paucity of low-denomination notes as it involved small amounts of cash transactions.

A Union Bank of India official said banks were making special efforts to help people open accounts to ensure timely transfer of salaries. All banks have been paying special attention to problems facing the unbanked, and they are being helped out even amid the heavy work load owing to currency exchange and deposit business, the official added.