Curbs on cash withdrawal leave corpn. staff worried

The ceiling imposed on withdrawal of cash from banks is likely to hit the development and welfare activities of the local body, besides upsetting the lives of thousands of employees.

“With a cap on the weekly withdrawal, all the payments to be made by the Kochi Corporation will be affected as the payments are made from the account of the secretary,” said officials of the local body.

Besides stalling the development activities, the payments to a large number of workers would be affected if the ceiling is not raised. While fixing the limit, no distinction had been made regarding individual accounts and that of the agencies such as the local body, said an official.

Though cheques are issued by the local body to individual beneficiaries, including the staff on various heads, it would not be possible to encash them now, pointed out O.V. Jayaraj, district president of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Association.

The association has asked the civic administration to approach the government to enhance the withdrawal limit. The local body should be permitted to withdraw at least Rs.5 lakh a day for meeting the expenses and paying the bills, he said.

P.D. Sajan, district secretary, Kerala Municipal Corporation Staff Union, said the restrictions would upset the lives of the government employees.

Most of the employees would make the payments, including the education expenses of their wards, rent and purchase of provisions, during the first five days of receiving the salary, he said.

All these payments are made by withdrawing cash from ATMs. “Payment of bills and meeting the expenses will not be possible if the restriction is not lifted,” he said.

According to Mr. Jayaraj, the revised ceiling of Rs.50,000 on withdrawal for a week too is grossly insufficient. The corporation staff are worried that the ceiling, if not increased, would hit the salary distribution of the 576 regular staffers of the Kochi Corporation. The nearly 1000-member-strong workforce of the local body includes 386 regular workers and casual workers. The sustenance of the workforce would be hit if the ceiling was not raised before the payment date of salaries, he said.

Mr. Sajan said the the salaried class won’t have much left to save after making the payments. If the curb on withdrawal persisted, their lives would be upset, he said.

Mr. Sajan said the union was waiting for the State government to act on the issue. “If the crisis is not resolved, the union, in consultation with others, will come out against the decision,” he said.