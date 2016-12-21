Curated films to be screened at Biennale

more-in

Like the last edition, the Kochi Muziris Biennale 2016 will screen a host of specially curated film packages.

The first batch of films part of the series will be screened at the Pavilion at Cabral Yard from December 23 till 6.30 p.m. on Monday.

Titled ‘Kinetic Power Called Caste’, the selection comprising films examines the reality of caste in Kerala today. Shanavas Naranipuzha’s Kari (2015), Sanalkumar Sasidharan’s Ozhivu Divasathe Kali (ODK, 2015), Ranjit Chittade’s Pathinonnam Sthalam (2016) and Aaradi (2016) by Saji Palamel Sreedharan are the films to be screened as part of the package.

A few international film-makers whose movies were screened at the just-concluded International Film Festival of Kerala at Thiruvananthapuram dropped in to catch a glimpse of the Biennale over the past few days. Singapore-based director Green Zeng, South African film-maker Brett Innis and Saudi Arabia-based Mahmoud Sabbagh were among them.