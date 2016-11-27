Critiquing political events through role play

One of artist T.R. Upendranath’s recomposed images featuring himself in various roles that have become a hit on social media.

For a year or two, the Facebook page of city-based artist T.R. Upendranath has seen regular updates with creatively appropriated images, mostly screenshots from classic war and conflict films, packed with a derisive laugh at anti-democratic, oligarchic developments. The only constant is the countenance of the artist himself, in varied expressions, superimposed on the original images.

So you have the artist appearing as the jeering dictator, the uncertain clown, the know-all military leader, the unassuming member of the public, the clever trader, the spy master, the plotter and the like. The purpose is to use his own facial expressions (often contorted, smug and conceited) to link an imagined scenario to what’s unfolding in the present day.

“It’s not like caricaturing; it is not direct at all. So people read their own versions of these images,” he says.

It has often occurred that a work done in the past suddenly becomes relevant and is in sync with a contemporary development. Like his recomposed image of a ‘slave’ featuring the artist in the nude, as if in a slave market. It has slave and ‘adima’ written all over with an offer of a 50 per cent discount. Originally exhibited at the Kashi Art Gallery in Fort Kochi in 2011, the work found fresh dimensions when he reposted it in the wake of demonetisation.

“I choose myself as the subject of these works mainly because it’s easy to criticise, scoff at something expressed through oneself.”

It’s a role play that the artist has undertaken to attack unhealthy, parochial political occurrences and while the object of derision in the images is himself, on the face of it, the onlookers easily replace him with the real targets.

“It’s at once playful and subversive, but I never thought it would have this sort of acceptance,” says Mr. Upendranath.

His recent poster featuring Sree Narayana Guru titled, ‘Will the World Change?’ done for the inaugural of Uru Art Harbour created a flutter for its full-length image of the Guru, sad and thoughtful, sitting on a desk in a deserted market and clad in an unconventional piece of cloth around the torso.